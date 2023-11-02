Is health a human right? The American College of Physicians answers with an emphatic YES!

By Hugo Francisco de SouzaNov 2 2023Reviewed by Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc. In a recent position paper published in the Annuals of Internal Medicine, representatives of the American College of Physicians (ACP's) Ethics, Professionalism, and Human Rights Committee highlight key points on why they believe health is a human right. Despite the United Nations (UN) recognizing health as a human right in 2000, nations globally have differing views on the topic.

What is a human right, and does health fit the bill? The United Nations (UN) defines human rights as "inherent to all human beings, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status." However, different people and legal systems across the world interpret human rights uniquely. While torture is almost unanimously considered a violation of human rights, health and access to health care is more contentious.

UN documents are central to most human rights law and theory. Article 25 of the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights presents that an adequate standard of living, including medical care, is a right and hence intrinsic to every human being. To emphasize and clarify this point, the UN Committee in 2000 defined health as a "fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. headtopics.com

About the paper This paper summarizes the ACP's stance on health as a human right. It elucidates why The College believes that America's recognition of the same could bring about positive change in its healthcare policy, thereby supporting and promoting patient-physician relationships.

Key positions "ACP views health as a human right based in the intrinsic dignity and equality of all patients." "Recognizing and implementing health as a human right requires ethical and evidence-based medical care but also the optimization of social and structural determinants of health." headtopics.com

