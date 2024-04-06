Is Havertz the missing piece of Arsenal's title puzzle?

The Arsenal defence is rightly earning plenty of plaudits but Kai Havertz has been quietly playing himself into a starring role - and can be the missing piece in their title puzzle . ' Havertz had his best game in an Arsenal shirt,' purred Sky Sports ' Alan Smith after the forward's goal and assist against Brighton.
Brighton 0-3 Arsenal - Report & HighlightsLive Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsIt was Havertz's ninth Premier League strike of the season and his fourth since being moved up front in February. He created four chances, the most of any player on the pitch. 'He looks so at home in that role he has been asked to play,' added Smith while boss Mikel Arteta also lauded Havertz's performance. 'Havertz was tremendous again toda
