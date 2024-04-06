Is Havertz the missing piece of Arsenal's title puzzle?

The Arsenal defence is rightly earning plenty of plaudits but Kai Havertz has been quietly playing himself into a starring role - and can be the missing piece in their title puzzle . ' Havertz had his best game in an Arsenal shirt,' purred Sky Sports ' Alan Smith after the forward's goal and assist against Brighton.

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal - Report & HighlightsLive Premier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsStream Sky Sports on NOW | Get Sky SportsIt was Havertz's ninth Premier League strike of the season and his fourth since being moved up front in February. He created four chances, the most of any player on the pitch. 'He looks so at home in that role he has been asked to play,' added Smith while boss Mikel Arteta also lauded Havertz's performance. 'Havertz was tremendous again toda

Arsenal Havertz Title Puzzle Defence Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz snaps back at Jamie Redknapp’s question following record-breaking goal...Huge Arsenal fan Piers Morgan joined talkSPORT Breakfast to name the Arsenal side that would take the Gunners to the Premier League title, however he proclaimed that he would drop summer signing Kai Havertz.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Why Kai Havertz wasn't sent off for dive in Arsenal win vs BrentfordA very lucky escape.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Brentford troll Kai Havertz on social media after Arsenal star's 'dive'The Gunners star avoided a yellow card.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal star Kai Havertz labelled ‘lucky’ after ‘naughty’ push on Porto manager goes unpunished...Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Champions League progression after penalty shootout win over Porto

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Why Kai Havertz could be key for Arsenal against Manchester CityThe German's ability to operate as a target forward gives Arsenal a clear way of bypassing the City press and creating dangerous transitions

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Luton star reveals what Kai Havertz did for Arsenal ‘not picked up by cameras’Luton Town's Tom Lockyer explained what Arsenal star Kai Havertz kept doing on Wednesday that may not have been 'picked up by the cameras'.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »