Is Full Internal Cable Routing Worth It for Road Bikes?

Has the move to full internal cable routing on road bikes been worth it? We asked some experts to weigh in on cycling's cable-tidy revolution. Bikes with all cables concealed look the part and are mooted as aerodynamic perfection... but they can also be a right pain in the proverbials for home mechanics. We asked those in the know if they think the positives outweigh the negatives. Bikes with internal cable routing looks super slick and cleaner than the most minimalist of whistles.

But beyond the aesthetics has the move to full internal cable routing really been worth all the extra hassle we're told it comes with? We talked to industry experts, from aerodynamicists to framebuilders and WorldTour mechanics, to find out… We’ve studied the effect of exposed cables on drag since the inception of our Win Tunnel. We don’t just integrate cables for the clean aesthetics. It does look great, but it also makes a difference for aerodynamics. Over 40km, hiding a pair of brake lines saves around six seconds at 45kph. We work on our bikes at home, too





roadcc » / 🏆 21. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United fans' calls for full sale go unansweredManchester United fans are disappointed as the Glazers refuse to sell the club despite calls for a full sale. Only 25% of the club is being sold to INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The fans' voices seem to have little impact on the ownership decisions at Old Trafford.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

VESA Updates DisplayPort Specification to v2.1aVESA has updated the DisplayPort specification to v2.1a, replacing the DP40 cable spec with DP54, allowing up to 8K 240Hz resolutions in 2m passive cables. The specification details how images can be sent from a source to a sink via a four lane digital connection.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Sexual Harassment Scandal in the Red ArrowsFormer members of the Red Arrows squadron speak out about their experiences of sexual harassment, sleaze, and bullying, triggering a Royal Air Force inquiry. They criticize the RAF's internal investigation as a travesty of justice.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

2024 World Darts Championship Schedule and FixturesCheck out the full schedule and fixtures for the 2024 World Darts Championship, where Michael Smith aims to defend his title. The third round will be spread across three action-packed days, followed by the fourth round and the subsequent stages leading to the final.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Investigation launched after consultant confiscates shoes of student doctorsA top consultant is being investigated after confiscating the shoes of student doctors as 'punishment' for being slow to discharge elderly patients from hospital. The incident at St Mary's Hospital in London last week has led to a formal bullying complaint being made against Michael Fertleman, who has been suspended pending a full probe.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ducati ‘happy’ to help Honda, Yamaha but tried to ‘block’ KTM, Aprilia MotoGP concessions | Miller: ‘Honda won a GP, KTM didn't!’The new MotoGP concessions ranking has left Ducati dissatisfied while benefiting Yamaha and Honda. Ducati loses out with a reduction in testing tyres and wild-cards compared to last season. KTM and Aprilia gain testing tyres and wild-cards in the new ranking. Yamaha and Honda are the biggest beneficiaries, eligible for the full range of 'old' concessions.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »