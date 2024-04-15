Is Fortnite removing Zero Build modes?

Zero Build is one of the most popular mode s in Fortnite at the moment. While it’s true that building separated Fortnite from other games in the battle royale genre, it’s also true that the release of Zero Build contributed to its popularity. Thanks to this mode, the playerbase has stayed quite consistent over the past few years. Recently, some Fortnite players started believing that Epic Games would remove Zero Build modes. However, this may not be accurate, and our article will explain why.

Fortunately, the removal of the Zero Build mode is not going to happen. This rumor began on April Fool’s Day and was meant to be a joke. However, several posts have gone viral over social media, which is why it’s no surprise that some players think that the vaulting of the popular game mode is just around the corner. Fortnite players have nothing to worry about.

Fortnite Zero Build Popular Mode Epic Games Removal

