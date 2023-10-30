Is Christine Quinn Coming Back To Selling Sunset?

departure hit headlines last August, fans were fearful it was the beginning of the end for the real-estate Netflix series.is a nail in the coffin for the show,' voiced one X user. 'Without her, the show will flop.'which aired in May. During her unforgettable time at the Oppenheim Group, Christine was renowned for being at the epicentre of the drama, turning heads with herreturn ahead of this Friday's launch, and Christine does not feature in the promo shot.

While this doesn't rule out the prospect of an unannounced return, the blonde beauty's grid implies she is caught up in other endeavours, namely within fashion. Nor have there been any reports alleging that a Christine comeback is on the cards.The season five finale ended explosively, after Christine was hit with the jaw-dropping claim she had tried to bribe a client of fellow realtorseason five reunion a month later after testing positive for Covid.

'We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation,' he explained. 'She hasn’t reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it.'Right now, there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. headtopics.com

Then three months later, it was confirmed that she was bowing out of the show to pursue her Crypto business RealOpen with husband Christine revealed, 'I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.'

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections -

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GraziaUK »

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa diagnosed with 'brutal' diseaseNew mum and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa first put her symptoms down to motherhood after welcoming her first child but was soon diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease Read more ⮕

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa diagnosed with disease'I was in shock' Read more ⮕

The Big Selling Sunset Question: What Is Escrow?Why do the Selling Sunset realtors love ringing that bell so much? Read more on Grazia. Read more ⮕

Christine is open to new opportunities in TV industryA senior TV source reveals that Christine is popular with viewers and comfortable with interviewing various individuals. Christine is happy with her current work setup but open to new opportunities. She also discusses the challenges of juggling work and childcare. Read more ⮕

ITV Reportedly Eyeing Christine Lampard as Replacement for Holly Willoughby on This MorningITV bosses are considering Christine Lampard as a potential replacement for Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Lampard, a popular TV presenter in Northern Ireland, has previously covered for Willoughby during her maternity leave and is well-liked by executives. Read more ⮕

ITV presenter Christine Talbot opens up about 'crash menopause'Thousands of women unexpectedly suffer the symptoms brought on early by treatment and medication Read more ⮕