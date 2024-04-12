IRS Agent Files Criminal Complaint Against Ippei Mizuhara for Bank Fraud and Sports Betting

A criminal complaint filed by an IRS senior special agent reveals extensive sports wagering activities by Ippei Mizuhara , leading to federal bank fraud charges. Mizuhara is accused of stealing millions of dollars from Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani 's account to fund his sports betting addiction. The complaint states that Mizuhara placed approximately 19,000 bets between December 2021 and January 2024, with an average of 25 bets per day.

The bets ranged in value from $10 to $160,000, with an average bet amount of $12,800. Mizuhara has been taken into federal custody, and his attorney may provide a comment after the court hearing

IRS Criminal Complaint Bank Fraud Sports Betting Ippei Mizuhara Shohei Ohtani Gambling Scandal

