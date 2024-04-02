Irregular Sleep and Late Bedtimes Associated with Worse Grades for High School Students

Irregular sleep and late bedtimes have been found to be associated with worse grades for high school students, according to a recent study. The study, conducted by researchers at a university, analyzed the sleep patterns and academic performance of a large sample of high school students. The findings revealed that students who had irregular sleep schedules and went to bed late consistently had lower grades compared to their peers who had regular sleep patterns.
The researchers suggest that the lack of consistent sleep and late bedtimes may disrupt the students' cognitive functioning and ability to concentrate, leading to poorer academic performance. These findings highlight the importance of maintaining a regular sleep schedule for high school students to optimize their academic success
