Irishwoman stabbed to death in New York pub

The family of an Irishwoman who died after being stabbed while working at a pub in New York said they are "heartbroken". Sarah McNally, a 41-year-old from Co Longford, was rushed to hospital following the incident on Saturday evening. Another male victim who also sustained stab injuries remains in hospital after the incident at Ceili House pub on Grand Avenue in Queens.

Sarah had been living in New York for the past ten years, where she resided in Flushing, Queens, and fit seamlessly into her adopted city. Read more: Hillary and Bill Clinton defied White House on choice of hotel during NI visit Read more: Girl aged 7 first in NI with incurable disease seeks hope in the US Expressing her sorrow over Sarah's death, her aunt Mary McNally took to social media. In a touching tribute, she posted: "Rest in peace my beautiful niece Sarah, we are heartbroken. Love you always

Source: BelfastLive

