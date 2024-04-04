Irish reunification could cost £20bn per year, says study

Irish reunification could cost as much as £20billion per year due to increased taxes and would put ‘huge financial pressure ’ on the people of Ireland, a new study has suggested. The report from Dublin thinktank the Institute of International and European Affairs says Northern Ireland leaving the United Kingdom and joining with the Republic of Ireland would result in an ‘immediate major reduction in living standards ’.

The report was published on Thursday and is written by university professors John FitzGerald, TCD and Edgar Morgenroth, DCU. READ MORE: MLA pay rise branded an 'insult' after 'Stormont mothballed for two years' READ MORE: Details as NI council car park changes come into effect It deals with the Northern Ireland Subvention, which refers to the deficit between how much Northern Ireland raises in taxes and how much it spends on public service

