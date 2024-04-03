Irish MEP accuses European Commission president of silence on Israel genocide claims

An Irish MEP has accused European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen of being “silent” on the genocide claims facing Israel in a top UN court. Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews also called on other EU states to join Ireland in legally intervening in South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Ireland is expected to intervene to emphasise the importance of protecting civilians once the main case has been filed.

Mr Andrews, who is an MEP from one of the Irish government’s coalition parties, co-hosted a legal discussion in Brussels about the case. Academics argued that the EU had not used every option available to reduce the number of Palestinian deaths and casualties, and emphasised the importance of third-party states enforcing the interim orders of the cour

