Irish Actor Takes Lead in New Limited Series Based on 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'

The Irish actor takes the lead in the new limited series about a grifter who is hired by a wealthy man to convince his son to return home from Italy, before a tale of deceit, fraud and murder ensues. The show is based Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr.
Ripley, which was also adapted for the big screen for the 1999 film of the same name, which starred Speaking to HuffPost UK ahead of Ripley’s release on Thursday 4 April, the Fleabag star reflected on whether his new role bears any resemblance to the notorious Jim Moriarty in thewinner confessed that while it was “fun” to return to a darker character again, he finds the two characters exist in “very different territory”. “I feel Moriarty is a villain, and even though I know Tom Ripley does very villainous things, I think of him as a hero, as a protagonist, rather as an antagonist,” he share
