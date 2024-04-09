Iraq Signs Longest Ever Gas Deal with Iran

Given its huge oil and gas reserves, strategically critical location in the heart of the Middle East , and its initial welcoming of the U.S. after the fall of President Saddam Hussein in 2003, Iraq has long been at the top of Washington ’s list of countries in the region with which it wants a deeper working relationship. In many ways, the U.S.

’s end of combat mission in the country on 31 December 2021 was regarding by the White House as a temporary tactical retreat, before a new diplomacy-led relationship could be forged. Washington’s long-running financial aid to Iraq would be used as the basis for this diplomatic renaissance, which could be gradually leveraged into a weakening of the bond Iraq has with Iran - and by association, therefore, with China and Russia too. A good starting point for this, the U.S. believed, would be the substitution of Iranian gas used by Iraq to keep its power grid going with supplies from elsewhere. Iraq has always been well-aware of Washington’s strategy and has been keen to play along, offering scraps of hope at regular intervals – the occasional engineering award to a U.S. firm, being a favourite – in exchange for hundreds of billions of dollars given it as a reward. Given this long-running game of bluff and double-bluff, it is exceptionally interesting to see that Iraq has now apparently thrown all caution to the wind and signed its longest ever deal with Iran to keep supplying it with gas for the next five year

