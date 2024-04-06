Iranian Journalist Returns to TV After Being Stabbed Outside His Home

An Iranian journalist is back on TV just a week after he was stabbed outside his home. Pouria Zeraati, a 36-year-old presenter at London -based broadcaster Iran International, said 'the show must go on' a week after he was attacked in London . He was stabbed in the leg by three unknown assailants as he approached his car in Wimbledon, southwest London , on 29 March. Police said no arrests have yet been made, but are confident the suspects 'do not present a risk to communities of London or the UK'.

They believe the trio fled the country from Heathrow Airport shortly after the attack. In a video teasing his first appearance on Iran International since he was attacked, he jokingly called his stint in hospital a 'slight delay' and was applauded by others in the studio. Speaking to ITV News ahead of his return, Mr Zeraati called the attack a 'warning shot' and said: 'The fact that they just stopped in my leg was their choice to do that.

