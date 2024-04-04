Iranian-Designed Drones Kill Four in Kharkiv Attack

An attack using Iranian-designed drones has killed four people and wounded 12 in Kharkiv , Ukraine . The drones smashed into two apartment buildings in the city near the Russian border, which has frequently been targeted during the ongoing war. The Kremlin's forces have increased their aerial barrages of Ukraine in recent months, hitting urban areas and the power grid. Kyiv officials anticipate a large-scale Russian offensive in the summer.

Three first responders were killed and six people were wounded in Kharkiv. A 69-year-old woman was also killed when a drone hit a 14-story building

Iranian Drones Attack Kharkiv Ukraine War Russian Border

Russian Drones Kill Four in Ukrainian City of KharkivRussian troops launched waves of Shahed drones against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, killing four people and wounding 12. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 11 of the 20 drones Russia launched over Ukraine during the night. Three rescuers in Kharkiv were killed when Russia struck a multistorey building damaged in an earlier strike. Another 14-storey building was hit by a drone, killing a 69-year-old woman. The eastern city is close to the border with Russia and has been hit with both ballistic missiles and drones.

