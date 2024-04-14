Iranian Commandos Storm Container Ship Linked to Israel in Strait of Hormuz

Iran ian commandos stormed a container ship linked to Israel as it travelled through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important marine passages. Special forces from the naval branch of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps ( IRGC ) boarded the MSC Aries roughly 50 miles off the coast of the United Arab Emirates early on Saturday.

Footage of the mission taken by a member of the crew shows at least three commandos rappelling down a rope from a helicopter onto the vessel, a container ship sailing under the flag of Portugal and linked to Israeli maritime magnate Eyal Ofer. This came before Iran launched drone and missile strikes against Israel this evening that are set to hit within hours, after Israel announced it was closing all schools amid fears of an upcoming attack from the rogue state. Dozens of drones were seen flying from Iran over neighbouring Iraq's Sulaymaniya province, according to three security sources. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said via state media that it had 'launched extensive drone strikes against targets in occupied territories.' The 1,201ft long and 168ft wide ship left the UAE port of Khalifa and was due to arrive in the Indian city of Nhava Sheva before the attack, the latest escalation in tensions between that many fear may lead to Tehran launching a military offensive against Israel. Tracking data last placed the MSC Aries near the coast of Dubai just over a day ago. The ship appears to have turned off its tracking data around the

Iran Commandos Container Ship Israel Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps IRGC Drone Strikes Missile Strikes Military Offensive

