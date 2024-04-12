Iran Warns of Revenge Strike on Israel, US Official Says

Iran could unleash a revenge strike on Israel in the next 24 to 48 hours, a US official has warned. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to "punish" Israel over the strike, stoking fears of an all-out war breaking out in the region. An unnamed US official said Iran could target within Israel 's borders, rather than its assets, in what would be a major escalation. But a person briefed by the Iran ian leadership insisted that while plans are being discussed, no final decision has been made.
Israel has been preparing for an attack by Iran since April 1 when suspected Israeli warplanes bombed the Iranian embassy in the Syria capital Damascus. General Mohammad Reza Zahedi died alongside six senior members of Iran's twisted terrorist army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned Israel would respond directly to any attack by Iran. Iran-backed groups declared support for the Palestinians waging attacks from Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. Tehran has so far avoided direct confrontation with Israel or the US, while declaring support for its allies and hiding behind the cloak of its proxies. German airline Lufthansa, one of only two Western carriers flying to Tehran, extended a suspension of its flights to the Iranian capital
