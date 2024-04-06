Iran Vows Retaliation After Airstrike Destroys Consulate in Syria

A top military commander on Saturday renewed Iran ’s promise to retaliate after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran ’s consulate in Syria , killing 12 people, including two Iran ian generals. General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran ’s joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of General Mohammad Reza Zahdi that Iran will decide when and how to stage an “operation” to take revenge.

The attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound was a significant escalation in a long-running shadow war between the two arch enemies, and Israel has been bracing for an Iranian response. In all, 12 people were killed in the strike – seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah militia member. “The time, type, plan of the operation will be decided by us, in a way that makes Israel regret what it did,” Gen Bagheri sai

Iran Retaliation Airstrike Israel Consulate Syria

