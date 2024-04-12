Iran to Calculate Retaliatory Attack on Israel to Avoid Escalation

Iran has communicated to the US that a likely retaliatory attack on Israel will be calculated to avoid major escalation. The message was conveyed by Iran ian foreign minister during a visit to Oman . Iran has been considering its response to the suspected Israel i attack on the Iran ian consulate in Damascus , which killed a top Iran ian commander.

The US has told Iran it was not involved in the strike. Iran plans to use regional proxies to launch attacks on Israel.

Iran US Israel Retaliatory Attack Escalation Iranian Consulate Damascus Top Iranian Commander Oman Regional Proxies

