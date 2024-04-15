Iran's Strategic Error in Attacking Israel

Iran 's mullahs made a strategic error by attacking Israel directly, as it caused the world to turn against them. Despite the human suffering in other conflicts and Hamas' use of civilians as shields, Israel was unfairly blamed.

Iran saw this as an opportunity to exploit Israel's isolation in the region.

Iran Israel Attack Strategic Error World Opinion Isolation

