Iran Likely to Respond to Israeli Attack on Consulate in Syria

Iran is likely to respond to a suspected Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria by launching a counterstrike against Western assets in the region, including troops. The attack blamed on Israel against the Iranian consulate in Damascus was an 'affront' to Iran which will most likely prompt a counterstrike through proxy militias, experts have said.

The strike on Monday, which killed two key Iranian generals and five officers, was a 'big deal' that would prompt retaliation amid surging tensions since the start of the conflict. While Israel and Iran have been attacking each other's targets for months, this strike against a consulate represented a marked escalation

