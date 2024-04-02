Iran International journalist stabbing suspects believed to have fled the country

Detectives investigating the stabbing of Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati outside his London home say the three suspects are believed to have fled the country within hours of the attack, ITV News' Rohit Kachroo has more. Pouria Zeraati has been discharged from hospital. Counter-terrorism police are investigating the attack on Pouria Zeraati as previous threats have been directed towards UK-based Iranian journalists.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrest had been made, but it was confident the suspects “do not present a risk to communities of London or the UK”. London-based dissident channel Iran International aims to provide independent coverage of Iran, but the Tehran regime has declared it a terrorist organisation. On Saturday, Mr Zeraati posted a picture on social media of himself giving a peace sign from his hospital bed

