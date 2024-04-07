Ipswich Town suffer defeat against Norwich City

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna admitted his side were not at their best as they lost 1-0 to East Anglia rivals Norwich City on Saturday. The defeat, coupled with Leeds United's 2-1 loss at Coventry, allowed Leicester City to retake the Championship top spot as the promotion race took another twist. The Foxes now lead the table by a point over Ipswich and two points on Leeds, and crucially have a game in hand.
Daniel Farke's side will be looking to overtake the Tractor Boys in midweek when they host struggling Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday night, while Town play Watford at Portman Road on Wednesday. However, McKenna knows his side must improve as their poor East Anglia derby run continued at Carrow Road. A first-half strike from Marcelino Nunez gave the Canaries a big three points in their play-off bid. Sam Morsy brought down the lively Josh Sargent in a central position some 30 yards out to set up what looked like nothing more than a half chanc
