Ipswich Town hit by illness ahead of derby clash against Norwich City

Championship leaders Ipswich Town have been hit by illness ahead of this weekend's derby clash against Norwich City . Kieran McKenna's side have the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals on Saturday by picking up three points in the early kick off at Carrow Road.

That would give them a four-point cushion at the top of the table for a couple of hours at least, while also piling the pressure on Leeds United, who go to Coventry City, and Leicester City, who host strugglers Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium. However, they risk being without a number of key men this week due to illness with flu being present in camp. Ex-White Leif Davis is one player who has been struggling, McKenna has revealed, and given his creativity from the left that would be a huge blow for Ipswich heading into the East Anglian derby. It remains to be seen who else has been impacted but the Ipswich boss admits there are a number of doubts in camp

