Ipswich Manager Hopes for Another Fantastic Day in East Anglian Derby

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna hopes to give his side's supporters "another fantastic day" in the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road on Saturday. They travel to Norwich top of the Championship with six games remaining, having not won in Norfolk since 2006. "The players have given the supporters so many nights to enjoy over the past couple of years, so many memories," McKenna told BBC Radio Suffolk.
But they are not only playing against 18 years of derby history on Saturday, but have to topple Norwich's excellent recent home form - the third-best in the Championship - having not lost on home soil since November. "We have to make sure we have this energy in the stands and on the pitch as well, and if we do then we have everything to make it very uncomfortable for our opponent." Norwich have promotion hopes of their own and will start the day in the final play-off place, with a four-point cushion ahead of Coventry
