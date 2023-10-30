Ione Skye Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His Untimely Passing

Ione Skye, a co-star from the 1988 movie A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, shared her heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry following his untimely passing at the age of 54.

Taking to Instagram to commemorate Matthew's passing, Ione posted screenshots of their final conversation from a week before his tragic death. In response to Matthew's heartfelt sentiment, Ione expressed her affection: “Awe. I love that.” Matthew followed up with well wishes, saying: "Hope you are healthy and happy."

The late River Phoenix, who tragically passed away in 1993 due to a drug overdose, starred in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, alongside Matthew and Ione. Matthew played Phoenix’s best friend while Ione portrayed Phoenix's girlfriend in the film. headtopics.com

While specifics surrounding Matthew's cause of death are yet to be determined, reports have indicated that he was discovered after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles residence.

Ione Skye Shares Last Text Exchange with Matthew Perry

