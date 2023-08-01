Investors Withdraw Money from Sustainable Funds Amid Waning ESG Enthusiasm

Investors are withdrawing money from sustainable funds as the ESG enthusiasm of the past few years is waning amid high interest rates, poor returns, plunging renewable energy stocks, tightened SEC rules, and political backlash. Over the past year, investors have withdrawn a total of $14.2 billion from U.S. sustainable funds in four consecutive quarters of net withdrawals, data from Morningstar showed.

Green Energy Stocks Battered Globally, renewable energy funds saw record outflows of money in the third quarter of 2023 as stocks of wind and solar developers and suppliers crashed amid rising costs, higher interest rates, and supply-chain challenges. Renewable energy exchange traded funds ETFs, tracking the performance of clean energy companies, suffered a total of $1.4 billion of outflows in the third quarter, the highest outflows of any previous quarter, according to data from LSEG Lipper cited by Reuters. The record outflows between July and September only partially offset net inflows of $3.36 billion for the first half of 2023, the data showe





OilandEnergy » / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEC lawyers subpoena fund managers over ESG disclosuresStatements on green and social investing seen as ‘fertile ground’ for enforcement division

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

SEC Flags Deutsche's DWS Over False ESG Investment ClaimsThe SEC charged Deutsche Bank's subsidiary, DWS Investment Management Americas Inc., for misstatements related to its ESG investment processes and failure to develop an AML program, resulting in a $25 million fine.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

How can data-screening help investors meet ESG standards?As demand for exclusionary investments rises, AI especially is evolving to process information on companies’ activities

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Private fund industry prepares for battle over sweeping US rulesPrivate equity, real estate and hedge funds targeted by SEC proposal up for vote this week

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Private funds prepare to spend billions on compliance after SEC ruleNew regulations on disclosure and expenses are ‘keeping general counsels up at night’

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Private funds prepare to spend billions on compliance after SEC ruleNew regulations on disclosure and expenses are ‘keeping general counsels up at night’

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »