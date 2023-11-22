Investment Fraud All Parliamentary Group Calls for Reform at HMRC

The Investment Fraud All Parliamentary Group claims that the approach being taken by HMRC is leading to “devastating welfare and financial issues” for victims. The APPG is calling for an immediate suspension of charges against victims, an independent Government review and reform at HMRC.

The APPG said it was particularly concerned by reports from clinical psychologists and victims who say they are at “an acute risk of suicide, hospitalisations, loss of homes, marital breakdowns and bankruptcies'. The MPs said these victims are already struggling to deal with life changing financial losses due to fraud. The details were revealed in Parliament in the first report from the Investment Fraud All Party Parliamentary Group. The inquiry was set up in June 2023 to hear from victims and expert witnesses and to consider what steps should be taken to reform the current syste





