Investigational Testing on a New R&D System for Continuous Granulation and Drying

Pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) and industry require a continuous fluid-bed dryer that provides a lengthy process time and delivers a high standard for a long time. This article discusses the investigational testing on a new R&D system (QbCon® 1) that provides continuous granulation and drying. Attention has been focused on the dryer and the granules produced.

The dryer achieved extremely narrow and duplicatable residence time distributions, resulting in dissimilar size classifications of granules that dried uniformly. The process provides a reliable standard of particle size and moisture content of the granules over a few hours. Altering the transportation speed of the granules in the dryer and leaving all other factors unchanged established the scope for combining a set procedure and mixture dependent on the fluid bed depth

