Investigation Update on Death of Nottingham Panthers Player During Hockey Match

Police have issued an update on their investigation into the death of a Nottingham Panthers player during a hockey match. The Panthers were playing the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday (October 28) when Adam Johnson was seriously injured, with the 29-year-old appearing to have suffered a cut to his neck from a blade at the Sheffield Arena.

The death of the "outstanding ice hockey player" and "great teammate" was later announced by his club, which described the incident as a "freak accident". South Yorkshire Police said it was continuing its investigation into his death and urged people not to speculate on the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.25pm on Saturday 28 October to reports that a player had been seriously injured during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield."Officers attended the scene alongside other emergency services and one man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he was later pronounced deceased at hospital. headtopics.com

"Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing. We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries."

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers make emotional speech to fans following teammate's death Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnston died following a 'freak accident' during the team's match against Sheffield Steelers . Read more ⮕

Police investigate death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam JohnsonAdam Johnson, who played for Nottingham Panthers , died after an incident at Sheffield Steelers . Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Passes AwayAdam Johnson, a player for the Nottingham Panthers ice hockey team, tragically passed away during a match in Sheffield. The club and fans are devastated by the loss and send their condolences to Adam's family and friends. Read more ⮕

Adam Johnson: Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player dies after neck injury in Challenge Cup gameThe forward suffered a 'freak' neck injury during yesterday's game. Read more ⮕

Tributes for Nottingham Panthers Player Adam Johnson after Tragic AccidentFloral tributes have been laid after the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson in a 'freak accident' during a game against the Sheffield Steelers . Supporters and fans have expressed their condolences by placing tributes and messages outside of Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies after neck slashed by skate in ‘freak accident’'Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken,' the team said Read more ⮕