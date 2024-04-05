Investigation to be carried out into lorry fire on Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire border

An investigation will be carried out into the cause of a lorry fire which closed a motorway on the Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire border. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the burning articulated lorry on the A1M, between junction 34 for Blyth and junction 35 for Wadworth, near Doncaster, at 7.14am on Friday, April 5.

Six fire engines, which included two from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, attended the blaze and used three main jets to extinguish it and a fan to clear the smoke. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue explained no one had been injured by the fire. "The priority at the moment is to ensure the fire is completely out and then an investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire," a spokesperson said. Poll: How worried are you about Nottingham City's Council budget proposals? "No injuries have been reported." The motorway is still closed on the northbound carriageway but all lanes are now open on the southbound carriagewa

