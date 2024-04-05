Investigation Reveals Toxic Work Environment at Developer Deck Nine

A new investigation into developer Deck Nine has revealed a toxic work environment characterized by harassment, bullying, and abusive leadership . The studio, known for its work on the inclusive game Life is Strange, has been accused of inaction by senior management in addressing these issues.

The allegations include instances of sexual harassment, bullying, and transphobia, which were reportedly left unaddressed for months.

Deck Nine Investigation Toxic Work Environment Harassment Bullying Abusive Leadership Life Is Strange

