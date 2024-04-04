Investigation ongoing after motorway collision leads to pub landlord's death

Police are investigating a motorway collision that resulted in the death of a pub landlord . The incident occurred on the eastbound M65 between junctions 2 and 3, involving a HGV and a Peugeot 208. The Peugeot overtook the HGV before losing control and crashing into the central barrier. Victoria Goodwin, a passenger in the Peugeot , was hospitalized with significant injuries, while the driver and a child suffered minor injuries. Victoria, 32, sadly passed away the following day.

She was the manager at the Black Dog pub in Belmont

