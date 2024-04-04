Investigation launched into massive fire that destroyed lorries in Essex

Fire chiefs have launched an investigation into how a huge inferno which destroyed eight lorries broke out at an Essex yard. The blaze started at 11.45pm last night in West Tilbury, Essex , and emergency services were called to the scene after smoke was spotted. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene with two crews from Grays in Essex . However, the fire was so large that it had already engulfed the eight vehicles and extra fire crews from across Essex had to be called.

Water also had to be shuttled to the scene using a Water Bower from the seafront town of Corringham before crews were able to extinguish the flames. Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scenes. The ambulance service confirmed that 'no patients required medical attention.

Fire Investigation Lorries Essex Emergency Services

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investigation launched into massive fire that destroyed lorries in EssexFire chiefs have launched an investigation into how a huge inferno which destroyed eight lorries broke out at an Essex yard. The blaze started at 11.45pm last night in West Tilbury, Essex, and emergency services were called to the scene after smoke was spotted.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Man dies in Newton house fire; cause still under investigationFirefighters were called to Walnut Street around 8:30 a.m.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Investigation launched into east London house fire as potential antisemitic hate crimePolice are investigating a house fire in east London as a potential antisemitic hate crime. A man arrested near the scene made threatening and allegedly antisemitic comments. The incident is not believed to be connected to the Israel-Gaza war. The fire left the ground and first floors of the house destroyed, with five people sustaining injuries.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Luton Airport car park fire ruled accidental after investigationA large blaze at a car park at London Luton Airport was started accidentally according to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Investigation into fire onboard aircraft carrier HMS Queen ElizabethThe HMS Queen Elizabeth was en-route to Rosyth to undergo repairs when the blaze broke out during a stop on Loch Long.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »

Woman died after accidental fire at Hemel home, fire serviceHerts Fire and Rescue have confirmed that an elderly woman died at the scene of an accidental fire.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »