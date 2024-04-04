Investigation launched into massive fire that destroyed lorries in Essex

Fire chiefs have launched an investigation into how a huge inferno which destroyed eight lorries broke out at an Essex yard. The blaze started at 11.45pm last night in West Tilbury, Essex , and emergency services were called to the scene after smoke was spotted. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene with two crews from Grays in Essex . However, the fire was so large that it had already engulfed the eight vehicles and extra fire crews from across Essex had to be called.
Water also had to be shuttled to the scene using a Water Bower from the seafront town of Corringham before crews were able to extinguish the flames. Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scenes. The ambulance service confirmed that 'no patients required medical attention.
Fire Investigation Lorries Essex Emergency Services
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Luton Airport car park fire ruled accidental after investigationA large blaze at a car park at London Luton Airport was started accidentally according to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »
Woman died after accidental fire at Hemel home, fire serviceHerts Fire and Rescue have confirmed that an elderly woman died at the scene of an accidental fire.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »