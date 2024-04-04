Investigation launched into apparent homicide of missing woman in Weymouth

Investigators believe the woman may have been dead for a number of days before her remains were found in her Lake Street home, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. The death of a Weymouth , Massachusetts , woman is being investigated as an apparent homicide after she was found dead in her home Monday, officials said.

Christine Ruth Mello, 56, had been reported missing before her body was found in her home on Lake Street, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Investigators think she may have been dead for 'a number of days.' The office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Tuesday morning. The death is being investigated as an apparent homicide by Weymouth police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. 'She was great,' said next-door neighbor Anthony Arredondo. 'Extremely friendly with all of us neighbors.' Arredondo said the last time he saw Mello was late February. He sent her a text about 10 days ago

