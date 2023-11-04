Investigation launched into anti-Semitic placard at protest

The placard, held aloft by a young woman, shows a Star of David being put into a rubbish bin and the words: “Please keep the world clean. Free Palestine!” In another photo on social media she can be seen holding a placard that states: “It is not a conflict! It’s genocide. Save Palestine.” Scotland Yard said in a statement: “We are aware of this post and are making further enquiries. An investigation is under way

.” The banner is widely held to carry the meaning that the world should be rid of Jews and similar slogans have been described as “blatant anti-Semitism. The placard is similar to one displayed by a Norwegian student at a protest in Poland last week. She insisted the Star of David represented the Israeli government and not Jews. The student, Marie Andersen, was eventually suspended from the Medical University of Warsaw. She had been pictured at a pro-Palestine march in Warsaw holding a similar ‘keep the world clean’ banner. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The Met Police service have a zero tolerance towards any forms of hate crime, anyone responsible for inciting hatred, dividing communities in a criminal way will have action taken against them. Often, that action is taken straight away. Sometimes, the police have to gather intelligence, they’ve got to identify the person and they will come after them afterwards. It’s really important anybody thinking about breaking the law, understands the police will take action

