Investigation launched after passenger plane hits another aircraft

An investigation has been launched after one passenger plane hit another aircraft while it was being towed on Saturday. Footage posted on social media shows a Virgin Atlantic plane’s wing touching a British Airways aircraft, surrounded by emergency services. The Virgin Boeing 787-9 plane had completed a flight and had no passengers on board while it was being towed to a different part of the airfield when it collided with the stationary British Airways plane, it is understood.

The aircraft has been taken out of service and engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on it, the airline added. The BA aircraft is being assessed by engineering teams, the company said, adding it has provided an alternative aircraft to “limit the impact on our customers

