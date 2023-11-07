Investigation launched after fireworks thrown at police officers on Bonfire Night

An investigation is underway after fireworks were hurled at police officers by members of a large crowd on Bonfire Night. Greater Manchester Police says more than 100 people had to be dispersed from a gathering in Abbey Hey, Gorton, yesterday evening (November 5). Neighbourhood police officers who had been patrolling Abbey Hey responded to reports of anti-social behaviour, a large bonfire and fireworks on Vine Street. As officers arrived, fireworks started to be aimed at them.
Following concerns for public safety, GMP deployed specialist officers to disperse the crowd. The Manchester Evening Newswitnessed the shocking scenes from inside a fire engine, after a crew had been called out to the scene. READ MORE: 'The only thing that can save us is the rain...' Battling Bonfire Night mayhem with Manchester's firefighters READ MORE: Tactical Aid units descend on bonfire with '30 people' as police 'attacked' with fireworks Tactical Aid Unit officers were already in attendance in an attempt to disperse the crowd by 7.30pm. Firefighters were kept inside the vehicle under orders by police for their own safety. A decision was then taken to leave the area, with officers resolving the matter themselves. No injuries were reported to the force following the incident, GMP says. Superintendent Chris Downey, of GMP’s City of Manchester North district, said: "It is shocking to see fireworks being used in an irresponsible manner
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »