HEAD TOPICS

Investigation launched after consultant confiscates shoes of student doctors

  • 📰 DailyMailUK
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 18 sec. here
  • 17 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 62%
  • Publisher: 90%

A top consultant is being investigated after confiscating the shoes of student doctors as 'punishment' for being slow to discharge elderly patients from hospital. The incident at St Mary's Hospital in London last week has led to a formal bullying complaint being made against Michael Fertleman, who has been suspended pending a full probe.

Consultant, Investigation, Shoes, Student Doctors, Punishment, Discharge, Elderly Patients, Hospital, Bullying Complaint, St Mary's Hospital, London, Bed-Blocking Crisis, NHS, Concern, Probe

A top consultant is being investigated after confiscating the shoes of student doctors as 'punishment' for being slow to discharge elderly patients from hospital. The incident at St Mary's Hospital in London last week has led to a formal bullying complaint being made against Michael Fertleman, who has been suspended pending a full probe.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.