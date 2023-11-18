Investigation into Suspicious Death of Jodie Potter

Doncaster Coroner’s Court was told that both the family of Jodie Potter , 34, and South Yorkshire Police initially had suspicions about the circumstances of her death after she was found in the living room of her home in Bessacarr on April 4.

Miss Potter, who had been promoted at work just days before she passed away, had recently begun a new relationship with a man she had loaned a large amount of money to, and family and friends had noticed she seemed anxious, had lost weight, was not eating and was experiencing regular headaches. Her new boyfriend, plasterer Lewis Grix, said she had been ‘grey, shaking and ill’ the day before she died and had even asked to go to hospital, but did not fully explain why he had not sought medical attention and did not stay the night at the home she shared with her three-year-old daughter. She was found by her stepmother the next morning





