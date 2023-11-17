Investigating the Ligands of VISTA: A Key to Understanding its Functionality

V-domain immunoglobulin suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) is a novel negative checkpoint receptor (NCR) primarily involved in maintaining immune tolerance. It has a role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune disorders and cancer and has shown promising results as a therapeutic target. However, there is still some ambiguity regarding the ligands of VISTA and their interactions with each other.

While V-Set and Immunoglobulin domain containing 3 (VSIG-3) and P-selectin glycoprotein ligand-1(PSGL-1) have been extensively studied as ligands for VISTA, the others have received less attention. It seems that investigating VISTA ligands, reviewing their functions and roles, as well as outcomes related to their interactions, may allow an understanding of their full functionality and effects within the cell or the microenvironment. It could also help discover alternative approaches to target the VISTA pathway without causing related side effects

