Investigating the Efficacy of Levetiracetam in Treating Memory Impairment in Parkinson's Disease

Mild memory impairment, termed amnestic mild cognitive impairment (aMCI), is associated with rapid progression towards dementia in Parkinson’s disease (PD). Studies have shown hyperactivation of hippocampal DG/CA3 subfields during an episodic memory task as a biomarker of aMCI related to Alzheimer’s disease.

This project investigates the feasibility of a trial to establish the efficacy of a repurposed antiepileptic drug, levetiracetam, in low doses as a putative treatment to target DG/CA3 hyperactivation and improve episodic memory deficits in aMCI in PD. Based on previous work, it is hypothesized that levetiracetam will normalize DG/CA3 overactivation in PD-aMCI participants and improve memory performance.Twenty-eight PD-aMCI participants, 28 PD participants without memory impairment (PD-nMI), and 28 healthy controls will be recruited. PD-aMCI participants will undertake a 12-week randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind cross-over trial with a 14-day treatment of 125 mg levetiracetam or placebo twice daily, separated by a 4-week washout perio





