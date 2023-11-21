Invani Reversible Slim Fit Long Sleeve Jersey is a versatile shoulder season jersey that can be worn in autumn and spring. It is reversible, offering two jerseys in one. Made from a mix of polyester and elastane, it is available in two colour options. The jersey is reasonably priced and has had zero returns due to manufacturing or fabric defects since its launch in 2019.





