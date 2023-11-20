Interview with Kitty van Weezenbeek: Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

In this interview, Kitty van Weezenbeek, Director of Surveillance, Prevention, and Control of AMR for the World Health Organization (WHO), discusses the challenges and advancements in the fight against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). She emphasizes the importance of a people-centered approach, the One Health response, and collaboration in tackling AMR.





NewsMedical » / 🏆 125. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Current jargon on antibiotic resistance fails to stick or scare, study findsResearchers find that current terminology related to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) fails to effectively communicate the risks to the public. The study reveals that terms like 'AMR' and 'antimicrobial resistance' are poorly remembered and do not evoke sufficient risk perception, highlighting the need for improved public health messaging.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

The term 'antimicrobial resistance' has little meaning to the public and should be renamed, says studyThe public is failing to take antimicrobial resistance seriously and it could all be down to the scientific terminology used. A study by Dr.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 89. / 22,68 Read more »

Meet EastEnders newcomer Kitty Castledine's famous TV star mumThe rising star will be making her EE debut soon.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Never forget that Hello Kitty is not a catDaniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 27. / 64,68 Read more »

Hello Kitty gets an AR makeover for her 50th anniversaryNatalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 27. / 64,68 Read more »

Celebrity agent whose clients include Katherine Ryan and Jamie Demetriou apologises for 'naivety'...Kitty Laing, the head of comedy at talent agency United Artists whose other clients include James Corden and Keira Knightley, deleted her X account before returning to apologise.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »