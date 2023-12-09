Interview with Illustrator Kenneth Anderson

Working out of his business Character Cube, Kenneth Anderson has created character designs and illustrations for the likes of Nick Jr., Sesame Workshop and CBeebies. The accomplished illustrator tells us how his characters and stories work together, and how he captures both in a single image. Sitting down with our writer the artist shares insights into his process and how he approaches his projects.

If you want to follow Kenneth Anderson's career and take up digital art, then take a look at our guide to theI’ve been working as an artist since around 2005 and I’ve just realised that’s almost 20 years ago. I didn’t realise it’s been so long! I always knew I wanted to draw for a living and to work in animation in some capacity, so I studied animation at university up in Dundee, Scotland. I was lucky enough to start working fairly quickly after graduating, but my first job was as a junior 2D artist in a local games company. I’d never considered working within games previously, but it totally made sens





CreativeBloq » / 🏆 40. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Laura Anderson's Fans Defend Her Against Trolls Claiming Daughter Bonnie Was SunburntLaura Anderson's loyal fans leapt to her defence at the weekend after several trolls claimed her daughter Bonnie was sunburnt. The former Love Island star, 34, shared a slew of adorable pictures with her baby girl Bonnie, two months, on their first holiday in Dubai. However, several people took to the comments to mum-shame the reality star, claiming that her daughter was sunburnt.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Laura Anderson labelled 'incredible' as she shows off post-baby body in DubaiFans are calling Love Island star Laura Anderson 'incredible' as she shows off her postpartum baby body in a swimsuit, just two months after giving birth to baby Bonnie

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Anger and confusion at mum's sentence after she murdered 24-year-old boyfriendNatalie Bennett stabbed her boyfriend Kasey Anderson to death a week before his 25th birthday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Live updates as Natalie Bennett sentenced for murder of boyfriend Kasey AndersonThe 47-year-old mum stabbed 24-year-old Kasey Anderson in the heart

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Laura Anderson stuns in swimsuit as she enjoys Dubai holiday with baby BonnieFormer Love Island star Laura Anderson showed off her figure in a cut-out swimsuit just months after giving birth as she takes baby Bonnie on her 'first holiday' to Dubai

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Woman Jailed for Murdering Boyfriend in Brutal StabbingNatalie Bennett stabbed her boyfriend Kasey Anderson to death a week before his 25th birthday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »