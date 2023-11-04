Interview with a Character Designer

Young Jedi Adventures, she’s teaching at the College for Creative Studies and completing work for clients such as DreamWorks, Sony and Paramount. Fortunately for us, she found time to reveal how she got into character design, and her approach to the craft. Below I catch up with the artist and ask her everything; we discuss her approach to character design, how she adapts her style to Star Wars and other brands, and offers advice on how to follow her, and get into character art

."I grew up in the Midwestern US in a tiny town called Wadsworth, Ohio, so I was very removed from the entertainment industry as a kid. I didn't know anyone who was making a living as an artist. "But, I think like most animation artists from my generation, I was inspired by the 90s Disney renaissance, and learned from all of the 'making-of' TV specials that there were actually teams of artists who got paid to make these movies! "I'm lucky to have had supportive parents who believed in my dream, and they helped me to find a good school to launch my career. I studied computer animation at the Ringling College of Art and Design, and since graduating in 2011 have had the privilege of working with a lot of the major studios including Disney, DreamWorks, and Nickelodeon.""When I came out of school, I think I was really focused on character desig

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: CREATİVEBLOQ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: Emmerdale fans over the moon at character's unexpected return after three yearsEmmerdale viewers were delighted to see DS Wise make a return to the ITV soap after three years as he was back on screens for the latest episode to help solve Craig Reed's murder

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Proctor: Cumbernauld's clashes with Rovers and EK will be true test of characterThe Broadwood side are joint-top of the Lowland League and face some huge games over the next week

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

METROUK: Coronation Street spoilers: Character return leads to secrets exposedIt's going to be a big week on the street.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

CREATİVEBLOQ: A day in the life: a midweight designer at PentagramRosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life.

Source: CreativeBloq | Read more »

METROUK: Emmerdale character returns after three years and viewers are thrilledThe Dingle family take centre stage at a lock-in in the Woolpack as Lydia questions their whereabouts on the night of Craig's death.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

PCGAMER: Cities: Skylines 2 patch fixes 'unnecessarily large' character textures, removes 'offensive' radio adChris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work.

Source: pcgamer | Read more »