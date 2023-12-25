Interpol arrests 3,500 cybercriminals and seizes $300 million in global operation

The International Criminal Police Organisation better-known as Interpol has arrested 3,500 alleged cybercriminals and scammers, alongside the seizure of $300 million in cash and digital assets across 34 nations. The arrests marked the conclusion of Operation HAECHI IV, a six-month investigation funded by South Korea.

Interpol tackled seven types of cyberscam including voice phishing, romance scams, online sextortion, investment fraud, money laundering, business email compromise fraud, and e-commerce fraud. It blocked 82,112 suspicious bank accounts and seized $199 million in hard currency and $101 million in virtual assets. Investment fraud, business email compromise, and e-commerce fraud were the majority of cases (75%)





