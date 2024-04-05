International Dog Fighting Kingpin 'Dr Death' Found with Videos and Drugs at Home

An international dog fighting kingpin known as 'Dr Death' has been found with a collection of videos, drugs, and paraphernalia at his home. Phillip Harris Ali, who previously spent ten years in jail for attempted murder , abused animals by injecting them with steroids and painkillers to win money in dog fights. The RSPCA became aware of Ali's activities after concerns were raised about a dog's welfare at his home in Chigwell, Essex.

Further investigation revealed his involvement in organizing cruel dog fights. Ali had previously served a 10-year sentence for attempted murder in 2005

An international dog fighting kingpin who once spent ten years in jail for attempted murder was found to have a tranche of videos, drugs and paraphernalia at his home. Phillip Harris Ali - known as 'Dr Death' in the dog fighting world - abused animals by filling them with steroids and pain killers to win thousands of pounds in battles held inside the garage of a couple's village home in Takeley, Essex. Ali, 67, came to the attention of the RSPCA after concerns were raised about the welfare of a dog at his home in Chigwell, Essex, in August 2021. Investigators then uncovered evidence that he was involved in organising cruel dog fights. Ali had already served 10 years behind bars for attempted murder after attacking a man on Christmas Day in 2005

