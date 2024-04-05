International Dog Fighting Kingpin 'Dr Death' Found with Videos and Drugs at Home

An international dog fighting kingpin known as 'Dr Death' has been found with a collection of videos, drugs, and paraphernalia at his home. Phillip Harris Ali abused animals by giving them steroids and pain killers to win money in dog fights.

The RSPCA discovered evidence of his involvement in organizing cruel dog fights after concerns were raised about a dog's welfare at his home.

