International Community Gathers in Nairobi for Talks on Global Treaty Against Plastic Pollution

The international community has convened in Nairobi last week for a pivotal round of talks in an attempt to formulate the first global treaty against plastic pollution. The UN’s challenge of crafting such a treaty to stem the tide of plastic waste is underscored by the current annual production of about 400 million metric tons of plastic, with less than 10% being recycled.

Key Points in Kenya The discussions are anchored around a 'zero draft' document, presenting a range of policies and actions, as reported by Reuters. A key contention is whether to cap plastic production or focus on waste management. The European Union, Japan, Canada, and Kenya advocate for a robust treaty with binding provisions to reduce virgin plastic production and eliminate harmful variants like PVC. In contrast, major plastic producers and oil-exporting nations, led by Saudi Arabia, argue for a focus on recycling, championing the concept of 'circularity' in plastic use. Saudi Arabia, in its submission, pinpointed inefficient waste management as the root cause of plastic pollutio





